Chargers vs. Cardinals inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season will continue on Sunday, November 27. The Los Angeles Chargers are set to face the Arizona Cardinals in a non-conference game. Kickoff from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, with the game airing on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but there are already players ruled out for both teams. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Chargers have already ruled out WR Mike Williams with an ankle injury and S Nasir Adderley with a thumb injury. Cornerback Michael Davis is questionable with a knee injury. He was a late add to the injury report as he was listed as a limited participant on both Thursday and Friday.

The Cardinals will be without TE Zach Ertz (knee), T D.J. Humphries (back), WR Rondale Moore (groin), CB Byron Murphy (back) and S Charles Washington (chest). Wide receiver Greg Dortch is questionable with a thumb injury, while backup quarterback Trace McSorley is questionable with an illness.