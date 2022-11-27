Raiders vs. Seahawks inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. The Las Vegas Raiders and Seattle Seahawks will face off in a non-conference game. Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington is set for 4:05 p.m. ET, and the game will air on CBS.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Raiders have some players to look out for. We will get the full list around 2:35 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Raiders have ruled out DT Kendal Vickers with a back injury. Running back Josh Jacobs (calf), LB Luke Masterson (ribs) and T Kolton Miller (shoulder, abdomen) are listed as questionable. Jacobs was a late add to the injury report and didn’t pop up until Friday with a calf injury.

Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs, listed as questionable for Sunday due to a calf injury, is likely to play vs. the Seahawks barring any setbacks during his pre-game warmup, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 27, 2022

The Seahawks have only ruled out WR D’Wayne Eskridge with a hand injury. Offensive tackle Abraham Lucas is questionable with an illness. Backup running back DeeJay Dallas popped up on the injury report with an illness on Friday, but it isn’t going to keep him out of the game on Sunday.