Rams vs. Chiefs inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 of the NFL season is upon us. A banged-up Los Angeles Rams team will hit the road to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in a non-conference matchup. Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 4:25 p.m. ET, and the game will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but the Rams have several injuries to monitor. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Rams will be without C Brian Allen (thumb), LB Travin Howard (hip), DT A’Shawn Robinson (knee) and QB Matthew Stafford (concussion, neck). Bryce Perkins is expected to start for Los Angeles. Tight end Tyler Higbee (knee), T Ty Nsekhe (ankle), WR Allen Robinson (ankle) and C Matt Skura (knee) are all listed as questionable.

#Rams WR Allen Robinson, dealing with a foot injury, is not likely to play today vs. the #Chiefs, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

The Chiefs have only ruled out one player, as WR Kadarius Toney will miss the game with a hamstring injury. He didn’t practice at all this week, so his being ruled out heading into the weekend wasn’t a surprise. Cornerback Chris Lammons (concussion), S Juan Thornhill (calf) and G Joe Thuney (ankle) are all considered questionable.