Saints vs. 49ers inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

We are finally to Week 12 of the NFL and this is a good slate, following all the exciting games on Thanksgiving. The New Orleans Saints travel to take on the red-hot San Francisco 49ers who are clicking at the right time. Kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara and will air on Fox.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but corner back Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is not expected to play as it should be one more week until his return. We will get the full list around 2:55 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Saints will be without Lattimore, safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle). Defensive end Marcus Davenport (calf), running back Mark Ingram (knee), defensive end Cameron Jordan (eye), running back Alvin Kamara (illness), and guard Andrus Peat (triceps) are listed as questionable. Ian Rapoport reported that Jordan and Kamara are expected to play.

The 49ers will be without defensive tackle Arik Armstead (foot, ankle). The only other name listed on the injury report is wide receiver Deebo Samuel who is listed questionable with a hamstring injury. Adam Schefter reported through the night that Samuel is expected to play.