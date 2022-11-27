 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

The Packers and Eagles meet in Week 12 of the NFL season. We break down what we know before Week 12 inactives arrive at 6:50 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Green Bay Packers tackle David Bakhtiari (69) and teammates run out of the tunnel before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12 Sunday Night Football will feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Packers struggles have been surprising to most fans. This would be a great win for the Packers to steal. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) will be inactive. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers will be without Doubs and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee). Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) are listed as questionable. Both guys were limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Eagles have no names listed on the injury report.

