Packers vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 Sunday Night Football will feature the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles. The Eagles have been one of the best teams in the NFL, while the Packers struggles have been surprising to most fans. This would be a great win for the Packers to steal. Kickoff from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we know Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (ankle) will be inactive. We will get the full list around 6:50 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Packers will be without Doubs and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (knee). Tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) and cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles (ankle) are listed as questionable. Both guys were limited in practice on Thursday and Friday.

The Eagles have no names listed on the injury report.