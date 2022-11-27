Justin Fields is inactive for Week 12 vs. Jets, Nathan Peterman getting the start

UPDATE: Nathan Peterman is getting the start over Trevor Siemian after Siemian injured his oblique in warmups before the game, per Mike Garafolo. Downgrade the Bears skill position players even further.

The Chicago Bears announced Week 12 inactives and Justin Fields is officially inactive for their matchup against the New York Jets. Fields suffered a separated shoulder injury last week and was listed as questionable this week. He was able to get in limited practices all week, but he will not play on Sunday.

Trevor Siemian will get the start in Fields’ place and Nathan Peterman will serve as the backup. The Bears promoted Peterman from the practice squad on Saturday, which was the strongest sign that Fields would not be able to play on Sunday.

Siemian is a significant downgrade from Fields. There is no reason to start Siemian outside of two quarterback leagues, and with all 32 teams playing this week, even that is a stretch. More importantly, it’s a downgrade for all the Bears’ skill position players. Darnell Mooney and Cole Kmet lose value in the passing game. David Montgomery will likely see an uptick in work, but he could also see a significantly more stacked box with Fields sidelined.