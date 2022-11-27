Gus Edwards is active for Week 12 vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens announced Week 12 inactives and Gus Edwards is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Gus Edwards was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring and knee injury. He was limited to start the week on Wednesday but was able to log a full participation in practice on Thursday and Friday.

Edwards will be returning after a two-game absence. He should slot back in as the team’s starting running back, as Kenyan Drake hasn’t been able to do much while the backfield has been his. Edwards has only played in two games this season but has combined for 27 attempts for 131 yards with two rushing touchdowns. He could see more work in the passing game, but his rushing workload and upside alone should see him started in your Week 12 fantasy football lineups. Consider him a solid RB2, even in a tougher matchup against the Jaguars' defense.