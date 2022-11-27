 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raheem Mostert is inactive for Week 12 vs. Texans

The Dolphins published their Week 12 inactives report and Raheem Mostert is INACTIVE for their matchup against the Texans. We break down what it means.

By TeddyRicketson
Raheem Mostert #31 of the Miami Dolphins runs 24 yards for a third quarter touchdown against the Cleveland Browns at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 12 inactives and Raheem Mostert is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Houston Texans. Mostert was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited fashion on Friday. He went into the weekend as doubtful, so it isn’t surprising that he has been ruled out.

Mostert has played in 10 games for Miami this season. He has 118 carries for 543 yards and three touchdowns. While not a big factor in the passing game, he also has 17 receptions on 26 targets for 119 yards and an additional touchdown. Mostert was sharing a backfield with Jeff Wilson Jr., who had been playing better than him of late. You likely weren’t going to trust Mostert this week, but Wilson Jr. should absolutely be started with Mostert being ruled inactive.

