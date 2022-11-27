Raheem Mostert is inactive for Week 12 vs. Texans

The Miami Dolphins announced Week 12 inactives and Raheem Mostert is officially INACTIVE for their matchup against the Houston Texans. Mostert was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but was able to return in a limited fashion on Friday. He went into the weekend as doubtful, so it isn’t surprising that he has been ruled out.

Officially active: Gus Edwards, Demarcus Robinson, Devin Duvernay, Logan Thomas.



Officially inactive: Justin Fields, Ja’Marr Chase, Raheem Mostert, James Robinson. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Mostert has played in 10 games for Miami this season. He has 118 carries for 543 yards and three touchdowns. While not a big factor in the passing game, he also has 17 receptions on 26 targets for 119 yards and an additional touchdown. Mostert was sharing a backfield with Jeff Wilson Jr., who had been playing better than him of late. You likely weren’t going to trust Mostert this week, but Wilson Jr. should absolutely be started with Mostert being ruled inactive.