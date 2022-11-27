Josh Jacobs is ACTIVE for Week 12 vs. Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders announced Week 12 inactives and Josh Jacobs is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Jacobs was listed as questionable this week due to a calf injury. He was a late add to the injury report and was downgraded to a limited participant on Friday. There was optimism on Sunday morning that Jacobs would play, and he felt good enough through pre-game warmups to be active for the game.

Jacobs should be in line for his usual workload. He has played in 10 games this season and has 183 rushing attempts for 930 yards and seven touchdowns. Jacobs also gets solid work in the passing game. He has 34 receptions on 41 targets for 251 additional yards. He has one of the best running back roles in the league, as he doesn’t have a defined backup. Brandon Bolden is the closest, and he only has eight carries on the year. Jacobs should definitely be added to your fantasy football lineups in Week 12.

In terms of snaps, Ameer Abdullah sees the most behind Jacobs. Now Abdullah and Bolden have no value in fantasy football this week. If anything were to happen to Jacobs, Abdullah could take over the early-down work while Bolden and Zamir White work in the passing game.