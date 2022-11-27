Deebo Samuel is ACTIVE for Week 12 vs. Saints

The San Francisco 49ers announced Week 12 inactives and Deebo Samuel is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Samuel was listed as questionable this week due to a hamstring injury. He was limited every day this week in practice. Samuel was expected to play but was going to test his hamstring in pregame warmups. It seems like he felt good enough to go and will be active on Sunday.

Samuel does a little bit of everything for San Francisco. He is the team’s second-best receiver with 41 receptions on 69 targets for 468 yards and two touchdowns. Samuel also has 31 rushing attempts for 202 more yards and two additional touchdowns. He is used in a variety of ways to help the 49ers keep defenses on their toes. His presence alone should also help to open up the run game, as well as teammates Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle in the passing game.