Alvin Kamara is ACTIVE for Week 12 vs. 49ers

The New Orleans Saints announced Week 12 inactives and Alvin Kamara is officially ACTIVE for their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. Kamara was listed as questionable this week due to an illness. He was added to the injury report on Thursday and was limited by an illness. Kamara was able to be upgraded to a full participant in practice on Friday but was still listed as questionable heading into the weekend. Due to this, he was expected to play on Sunday.

Slowly, the #Saints are getting healthier. RB Alvin Kamara (illness) and DE Cam Jordan (eye) are both expected to play, source said. Meanwhile, CB Marshon Lattimore (abdomen) is progressing well, but not quite ready to play today, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2022

Kamara has been forced into another season with a high workload. He has played in nine games this season and has 124 carries for 511 yards and a touchdown. Kamara is seeing one of the highest target shares in the league for a running back. He has brought in 43 of his 58 targets for 385 yards and two touchdowns. You don’t have to worry about a backup eating into his workload, and you are going to start him in your fantasy football lineups in Week 12.