Trevor Siemian injures self in warmups, Nathan Peterman to start for Bears in Week 12

Chicago Bears QB Trevor Siemian injured his oblique in warmups prior to Week 12 vs. the New York Jets on Sunday. Nathan Peterman will start at QB for the Bears. The Bears had already ruled out QB Justin Fields due to a shoulder injury sustained last week. Chicago will have to turn to the veteran third-string signal-caller against a very tough Jets defense. Let’s go over the fantasy impact.

If you know anything about Peterman, you know there’s a good chance he’s throwing an interception against New York’s defense this afternoon. Peterman hasn’t played a snap in the regular season for the Bears. He last played for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. Peterman has 12 interceptions in 10 career appearances in the NFL. He last got extended work with the Buffalo Bills from 2017-18.

So what does this all mean, well let’s start with the Bears and fantasy football. No one on the Bears is a good play this week. Cole Kmet maybe gets some targets and David Montgomery should see a ton of carries. The issue with Montgomery is the Jets’ have an easy game plan and it’s to stop him on the ground. Plus, New York’s defense is among the best in the NFL. Darnell Mooney becomes a tough sell. Really, it’s a “Fade Chicago” scenario this week.

The Jets defense becomes an elite play in all formats. If you’re playing DFS, expect the Jets D/ST to be chalky. In cash games, it makes a ton of sense given Peterman’s track record of throwing picks. A pick-6 has a good chance of happening. The Bears also could be shut out on defense.

For betting, the Jets are still only -7.5 on the spread. New York’s offense isn’t any good but the Jets are also turning to Mike White at QB instead of Zach Wilson, which should be a plus. Like was said, the Bears may not score in this game and New York’s defense could put up a TD or two. The over/under is low at 37.5 but even that seems a little high given these two teams. The Jets would have to do a lot of heavy lifting here and are coming off three points last week.