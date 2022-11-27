Tyler Higbee is active for Week 12 vs. Chiefs

The Los Angeles Rams announced Week 12 inactives and tight end Tyler Higbee is officially active for their matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Higbee was listed as questionable this week due to a knee injury. He was limited throughout the week after missing Wednesday’s practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 12

Higbee comes into today’s matchup with a mixed bag. Cooper Kupp is absent, which should allow the tight end to get a higher share of targets, but Matthew Stafford is also out. The tight end is facing a Kansas City team that has been giving up plenty of fantasy points to opposing tight ends, but he has been somewhat inconsistent as of late, and has not yet found the end zone this season.

The situation isn’t so dire that fantasy managers should remove Higbee from their starting lineups, but it’s hard to read what we can expect of him in Sunday’s matchup against the Chiefs.