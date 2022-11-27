Derek Carr dealing with rib injury in Week 12 vs. Seahawks

Update: Carr was able to come back to the field on the same drive he left. He wasted little time having an impact and connected with backup running back Ameer Abdullah on an 18-yard score. This doesn’t mean that Carr is injury free it just means that he currently feels good enough to go.

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a big hit and remained down on the field for a long time after the Raiders converted on third down against the Seattle Seahawks. Medical staff is looking at him on the field, and as long as he is sidelined, it will be Jarrett Stidham leading the Las Vegas offense.

Raiders QB Derek Carr just took a huge hit and is grabbing near his ribs. Medical staffers are on the field looking at him.



Jarrett Stidham will come in the game now for at least one play. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

The Raiders are 3-7 and in third place in the AFC West. They need a big win to help jumpstart the second half of the season to avoid one of their worse seasons in recent memory. Carr had been playing well enough with wide receiver Davante Adams, but injuries to the offense have stunted this team’s output. Heading into this game, Carr has completed 62.4% of his passes for 2,435 yards and 15 touchdowns with five interceptions on the year.