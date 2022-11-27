 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Deebo Samuel suffers injury in Week 12 vs. Saints

Deebo Samuel suffered an injury in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
San Francisco 49ers&nbsp;v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

UPDATE: Deebo Samuel returned to the field on the 49ers next drive.

Deebo Samuel went down in the end zone with an apparent injury in the second quarter of the 49ers’ home game agains the New Orleans Saints. The trainers came out onto the field to help the wide receiver, but he was able to get up and jog off the field.

Samuel is on the exercise bike on the sidelines. He did not go to the medical tent and kept his helmet on. He entered the game with a hamstring injury that kept him limited in practice this week.

Samuel has added one reception for 20 yards and two carries for no gain thus far.

Updates to come.

More From DraftKings Nation