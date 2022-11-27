Deebo Samuel suffers injury in Week 12 vs. Saints

UPDATE: Deebo Samuel returned to the field on the 49ers next drive.

Deebo Samuel went down in the end zone with an apparent injury in the second quarter of the 49ers’ home game agains the New Orleans Saints. The trainers came out onto the field to help the wide receiver, but he was able to get up and jog off the field.

Deebo Samuel is down in the end zone and the trainers are on the field to take a look at him. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 27, 2022

Samuel is on the exercise bike on the sidelines. He did not go to the medical tent and kept his helmet on. He entered the game with a hamstring injury that kept him limited in practice this week.

Deebo is on the sidelines with his helmet on and did not go to the blue tent.



McCaffrey was wide open on the play btw... — Jennifer Lee Chan (@jenniferleechan) November 27, 2022

Samuel has added one reception for 20 yards and two carries for no gain thus far.

Updates to come.