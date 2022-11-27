Christian McCaffrey dealt with knee irritation in Week 12 vs. Saints, but finishes game

Post-game update: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Sunday after the game that McCaffrey was dealing with knee irritation. It’s unclear what his status is moving forward, but he did finish the game, which is a positive sign.

The San Francisco 49ers are leading the New Orleans Saints, but they’re starting to face some injury issues. Running back Christian McCaffrey is still playing, but is dealing with some issues on his left knee, per field reporter Laura Okmin.

Okmin reported he has some kind of contraption on his leg, and he has seen significant workload management in the third quarter. This comes after the team lost Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury of his own. Mitchell was ruled out in the third quarter.

McCaffrey has seven rushes for 17 yards and four catches for 17 yards through three quarters of play.