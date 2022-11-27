 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Christian McCaffrey dealt with knee irritation in Week 12 vs. Saints, but finishes game

McCaffrey has been on the sideline for much of the second half in Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season. Here are the latest updates.

By DKNation Staff Updated
Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers runs for yards in the first half as Kaden Elliss #55 of the New Orleans Saints looks to make a stop at Levi’s Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Santa Clara, California. Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Post-game update: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan told the media on Sunday after the game that McCaffrey was dealing with knee irritation. It’s unclear what his status is moving forward, but he did finish the game, which is a positive sign.

UPDATE: McCaffrey was dealing with some kind of knee issue, but he gutted it out and finished the game. Jordan Mason got the final clinching carry, but McCaffrey managed four more carries for 15 yards after Laura Okmin’s report.

The San Francisco 49ers are leading the New Orleans Saints, but they’re starting to face some injury issues. Running back Christian McCaffrey is still playing, but is dealing with some issues on his left knee, per field reporter Laura Okmin.

Okmin reported he has some kind of contraption on his leg, and he has seen significant workload management in the third quarter. This comes after the team lost Elijah Mitchell to a knee injury of his own. Mitchell was ruled out in the third quarter.

McCaffrey has seven rushes for 17 yards and four catches for 17 yards through three quarters of play.

More From DraftKings Nation