Josh Jacob suffers calf injury in Week 12 vs. Seahawks, returns in overtime

UPDATE: Jacobs returned to the game in overtime. He got three carries and a pass target in the first five plays of overtime, so he seems to be OK.

The Las Vegas Raiders tied up their Week 12 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks late in the fourth quarter, but if this game goes to overtime, they might have to figure it out without running back Josh Jacobs. The star back suffered a calf injury and is questionable to return.

Jacobs has 28 carries for 120 yards and a touchdown. He also has six receptions for 74 yards. He entered the game with 930 yards and this performance moves him ahead of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley for No. 1 in the league.