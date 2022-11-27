Rams WR Allen Robinson II to miss remainder of season with foot injury

Things are falling apart quickly for the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and they received even more bad news on Sunday.

Following their 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, head coach Sean McVay revealed that wide receiver Allen Robinson II will undergo foot surgery that will sideline him for the rest of the 2022 season. The veteran wideout underwent a CT scan on Friday that revealed a stress fracture on the navicular bone.

After four seasons with the Bears, A-Rob signed a three-year contract with the Rams in the offseason with the hopes of aiding in the team’s Super Bowl title defense. Through 10 games, he proved to be a solid secondary receiving option, catching 33 of 52 targets for 339 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

This is yet another major blow to the team as a number of high-profile offensive playmakers have already been put on the shelf. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has missed the past two games due to concussion symptoms and a neck injury while Cooper Kupp is currently out with a high ankle sprain.