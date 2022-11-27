Aaron Rodgers OUT with oblique injury in Week 12 vs. Eagles, Jordan Love in at QB

Update: Rodgers hasn’t formally been ruled out for this game but Jordan Love is going to finish this thing out. He might be the quarterback the rest of the season for the Packers if Rodgers’ injuries are too much to handle, or if Green Bay wants to see how Love plays.

Aaron Rodgers is out of uniform on the Packers bench. Jordan Love to play QB. — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) November 28, 2022

Update: Rodgers is coming back to the sidelines but he doesn’t have his jersey on and appears to have been ruled out for this game.

Update: Rodgers is officially questionable to return with an oblique injury, which means Jordan Love could be in to close out this crucial contest.

#Packers injury update: QB Aaron Rodgers (oblique) is questionable to return. #GBvsPHI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 28, 2022

Update: Immediately following the series where he was clearly hurt, Rodgers jogged to the locker room to get checked out. It’s going to be hard to keep him off the field in this one unless Green Bay can’t get a defensive stop.

The Green Bay Packers are fighting for their 2022 NFL season on Sunday Night Football in Week 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles, so anything short of a broken bone was not going to keep quarterback Aaron Rodgers off the field. However, the quarterback is still smarting from a few hits and is dealing with a ribs injury according to the broadcast. Rodgers is also dealing with a broken thumb, an injury he sustained all the way back in the London game against the New York Giants.

Aaron Rodgers seems to be moving pretty gingerly right now in between plays. — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 28, 2022

Rodgers and the Packers have tried to lean on the running game but they’re down 14 points with a little over a quarter left in the game. The Packers are in a tough spot given Rodgers’ injuries but they cannot let up offensively and will need to start throwing the ball more. Eventually Rodgers will not be able to play through these problems but for now he’s staying in the game.