AJ Dillon banged up late, able to return in Week 12 vs. Eagles

Green Bay Packers RB AJ Dillon was forced to leave in the second half of Sunday Night Football vs. the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 due to injury. Dillon left a series late in the fourth quarter and was seen limping on the sideline. It looks to be a lower-body injury and we may see more Aaron Jones down the stretch. The Packers are giving the Eagles a game with the score 37-30 late in the fourth.

Update — Dillon was able to get back into the game in the fourth quarter. He didn’t get another touch, but snaps are encouraging.

Dillon was having a solid bounce-back performance with 64 yards on eight carries and a touchdown while adding three catches for 24 yards. Jones also got in the end zone and leads the backfield with 12 carries for 43 yards and three catches for 56 yards and the score.

The Packers are also operating without QB Aaron Rodgers, who aggravated the thumb injury that’s been bothering him. Jordan Love is in at QB and that could be the case next week vs. the Chicago Bears. If Love starts, you’d think the Packers would lean on the run game heavily. If Dillon is also banged up, Jones could see a ton of touches in a great matchup.