Steelers vs. Colts inactives: Who is not playing in Week 12

Week 12 will wrap up on Monday, November 27. This week’s edition of Monday Night Football will see the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Indianapolis Colts in an AFC battle. Kickoff from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but both teams have some injuries to monitor. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Steelers have already ruled out backup RB Jaylen Warren (hamstring) and CB Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). Wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and LB Robert Spillane (back) are both listed as questionable. Boykin and Spillane were able to get in a limited practice on both Friday and Saturday, giving optimism they will play in this game.

The Colts have yet to rule out any players, but four are listed as questionable. Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs, illness), TE Kylen Granson (illness), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and DE Kwity Paye (ankle) are the names to watch when the report comes out. If Buckner, Ngakoue and Paye are all unable to play, the Indy defensive front would take a big hit.