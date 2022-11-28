JK Dobbins will return to practice ahead of Week 13 vs. Broncos

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that JK Dobbins would return to practice in Week 13, per Jamison Hensley. Harbaugh did qualify that Dobbins would return “to some degree,” so we could be looking at a a week or two ramp up.

Getting back to practice means the team will open up his 21-day return window, so his return to the roster is still up in the air. With Dobbins out, Gus Edwards and Kenyan Drake have seen the most work, with Edwards missing some time himself with injuries.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

This Ravens backfield is always a little tough to decipher because there always seem to be injuries and QB Lamar Jackson takes up many of the rushing opportunities for himself. If everyone is healthy, we’ll likely see a split between Edwards and Dobbins, but that isn’t the case just yet.