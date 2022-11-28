Damien Harris injury update ahead of TNF Week 13 vs. Bills

The New England Patriots will not get an extended week after playing on Thanksgiving day, suiting up on Thursday once again to kick off Week 13. They’ll face the Buffalo Bills in a divisional contest and might have to do so without running back Damien Harris. He was not spotted at Monday’s practice after suffering a thigh injury in the loss to the Vikings in Week 12.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

With Harris potentially sidelined, Rhamondre Stevenson should take over as the team’s lead running back. Stevenson was already getting most of the touches out of the backfield and was the more involved receiver of the two players but Harris was good for 8-10 touches per game. Those carries are more likely to go to Stevenson. Pierre Strong Jr. could see some work if Stevenson were to go down or take a break for a few plays.