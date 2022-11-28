Aaron Donald dealing with ankle injury ahead of Week 13 vs. Seahawks

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay revealed on Monday that defensive tackle Aaron Donald is dealing with a high ankle sprain and is being evaluated by doctors to determine the severity of the injury. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year suffered the injury in Sunday’s 26-10 loss against the Chiefs and his status for this week’s NFC West showdown against the Seattle Seahawks is now up in the air.

This is yet another huge blow for the defending Super Bowl champions, whose season is falling apart due to injuries to so many key players on both sides of the ball. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has missed the last two games with concussion/neck issues, wide receiver Cooper Kupp has missed time with a high ankle sprain of his own, and wideout Allen Robinson II will miss the rest of the season with a foot injury.

Donald has yet to miss a game due to injury throughout his nine-year NFL career, so him potentially missing Sunday’s game against the Seahawks would be huge.