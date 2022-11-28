 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michael Carter dealing with ankle sprain ahead of Week 13 vs. Vikings

We break down the news that Michael Carter has an ankle injury. What it means for Week 13 and beyond.

New York Jets running back Michael Carter (32) takes a selfie with fans in warm up before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on November 20, 2022, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The New York Jets continue to find ways to win, but they are all over the place when it comes to their running backs since Breece Hall’s season-ending injury. In Week 13, starter Michael Carter was forced from the game due to an ankle injury. Head coach Robert Saleh did have some good news on Monday, telling reporters that Carter didn’t suffer a high-ankle sprain and will be questionable for the week, per Conner Hughes.

The Jets had made RB James Robinson inactive for this game and elevated Zonovan “Bam” Night, who ended up leading the backfield in carries and yards, while Ty Johnson played well as the receiving back, finding the end zone once.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

If Carter is out, we will probably see Knight and Johnson split work again. Against the Vikings, the Jets could be in more passing downs, giving Johnson more work, but both have some flex appeal if Carter is out.

