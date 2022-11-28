Aaron Rodgers injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

The Green Bay Packers lost another game Sunday night, as they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles. They are now 4-8 and have 10 teams with a better record in the NFC. They also lost their MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers in that game to a rib injury, while he was already dealing with a fracture in his thumb.

News on Monday morning isn’t all that helpful, as Rodgers still needs to get an MRI to see what’s up with his ribs, per Ian Rapoport. But, we do know that Rodgers plans on playing if he can be ready. With the Packers record, Rodgers’ injuries and the need to get more work for Jordan Love, it doesn’t appear out of the question to sit Rodgers even if he can gather himself together enough to gut it ou.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Rodgers has put up better numbers of late, but nothing to write home about for fantasy football enthusiasts. The question is, can Jordan Love put up fantasy numbers if he gets the start against the Bears? It’s tough to know, but we did see him make some good throws and he will have more fantasy upside with his legs.