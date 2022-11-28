Joe Mixon improving, but remains in concussion protocol ahead of Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that starting running back Joe Mixon is still in the concussion protocol, per ESPN’s Ben Baby. Taylor does say that Mixon is improving, but gave no indications either way on his status for this week’s gamer against the Chiefs.

Mixon missed Week 12 with a concussion, but the Bengals were able to win without him. Backup Samaje Perine had a good game in his absence, seeing 21 touches and nearly 100 total yards and a touchdown.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Mixon was coming off a huge game in Week 9 when he scored an amazing five touchdowns, but suffered his concussion coming off their bye in Week 11 against the Steelers. Perine has played well in his stead, scoring three times in the last two games and would be a good start again if Mixon happens to miss this week.