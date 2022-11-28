Christian McCaffrey day-to-day with knee irritation

San Francisco 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey is day-to-day due to knee irritation heading into Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season. The 49ers have a matchup looming with the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. San Fran got some bad news on Monday evening when the team announced RB Elijah Mitchell was out 6-8 weeks due to an MCL sprain. The Niners could be thin in the backfield if CMC is held back at all.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

In terms of fantasy football, CMC is line for a huge workload in Week 13 if he can stay healthy. The 49ers were splitting work between McCaffrey and Mitchell. CMC had 11 carries to Mitchell’s seven last week in the win over the New Orleans Saints. Jordan Mason figures to get some more work with Mitchell sidelined. At this point, the team can’t afford to lose McCaffrey on top of Mitchell, so we should see Mason get plenty of carries. We could even start to see Tyrion Davis-Price a bit.