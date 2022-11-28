Ja’Marr Chase expected to return in Week 13 vs. Chiefs

Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase is expected to return to the lineup in Week 13 vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. Chase has been sidelined due to a hip injury and was inactive for the team’s 20-16 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 12 on Sunday. We’re going to break down the impact of Chase’s return for the Bengals this late in the season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Chase’s return will have a ton of fantasy football impact. If you’ve got him coming back, that’s a welcome sign. He should get practices in this week and be a full go for Sunday. This will have an impact on targets/snaps for Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. Boyd should take the back seat in the depth chart with Chase and Higgins starting and seeing most of the looks. Boyd was held to two catches against the Titans. Higgins went off for 114 yards and a TD.

Higgins should actually benefit from Chase’s return. If Chase is Chase, he should see more double coverage. Joe Burrow gets his friend and favorite target back as well. The Bengals are 7-4 and are starting to peak at the right time. Cincy also has a brutal schedule down the stretch with tough games against the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens after the Chiefs matchup.