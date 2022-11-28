Travis Etienne injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars upset the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday, but they did it mostly without Travis Etienne, who injured his foot and was removed from the game. The good news is that head coach Doug Pederson told reporters that Etienne was cleared to return to the game and should be fine moving forward, per Cameron Wolfe.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Etienne has played well as the starting running back in Jacksonville, as he’s rushed 133 times for 728 yards and four touchdowns. That’s a great 5.5 yards per carry. He’s also caught 22 passes for another 202 yards. He’s a must start when healthy.

If Etienne were to miss, there’s a reasonable chance that newly acquired Darrell Henderson could get a shot. He was inactive last week due to his newness with the team and playbook. JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner took over behind Etienne against the Ravens, but neither had much luck on the ground. But, Hasty did have a strong receiving game, which included a touchdown. He would likely continue to see receiving work if Etienne were to miss time.