Fantasy football injury news for Week 13

Week 12 of the NFL season wraps up tonight as the Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts go head to head on Monday Night Football. As usual there were plenty of injuries to fantasy football relevant players and we’re going to keep track of those injuries right here.

Quarterbacks

Aaron Rodgers, Packers

Monday update: Rodgers will have an MRI done to see how his ribs are doing. If he can play, he will play this week, per Ian Rapoport.

The Packers QB was forced from Sunday night’s game due to a rib injury. Jordan Love took over and played well, but Rodgers will likely try to play in Week 13 against the Bears. We’ll keep tabs on his injury reports here. Love would have some fantasy appeal with his ability as a rusher.

Justin Fields, Bears

Fields is dealing with a left shoulder injury and couldn’t play in Week 12, but he will have a chance to play in Week 13 against the Packers.

Matthew Stafford, Rams

The Rams season is all but done and Stafford had back-to-back concussions. The team could end up shutting Stafford down for the rest of the season, but we’ll just need to waait to see what they do at this point.

Running backs

Travis Etienne, Jaguars

Etienne hurt his ankle in Week 12 and didn’t return to the game. He did get re-taped and appeared to want to return, but he was held out. We’ll see what reports bring us this week, but if Etienne can’t go, this could give Darrell Henderson a chance to prove himself against the Lions.

Michael Carter, Jets

The Jets running back suffered an ankle injury in Week 12. He was ruled out fairly quickly, so there’s reason to think he might miss some time. Zonovan Knight leap-frogged James Robinson on the depth chart and took over as the lead back, while Ty Johnson worked as the receiving back. Both have some fantasy appeal against the Vikings next week if Carter is out.

Jeff Wilson Jr., Dolphins

Raheem Mostert, Dolphins

Wilson Jr. left the game with a calf issue, but was able to return. Mostert missed this game with an injury, but could return in week 13. If both are healthy enough to play this week against the 49ers, they should revert to their usual backfield split with Wilson as the lead.

Elijah Mitchell, 49ers

Christian McCaffrey, 49ers

Both McCaffrey and Mitchell dealt with injuries on Sunday, but McCaffrey was able to finish the game while Mitchell was not. Mitchell’s knee injury looks like it might keep him out for at least next week, while McCaffrey had some “knee irritation” that cut into his work. Jordan Mason was the third-string RB and would likely move up to second-string if Mitchell is out. There is reason to grab Mason off waivers before they play the Dolphins.

Joe Mixon, Bengals

Mixon missed last week with a concussion. Samaje Perine had 21 touches for 93 yards and a touchdown in his absence. He would be a fantasy start again this week against the Chiefs if Mixon can’t go.

Wide receivers

Ja’Marr Chase, Bengals

Chase was unable to return from his hip injury in Week 12, but it appears he has a good chance to return in Week 13 against the Chiefs.

Darnell Mooney, Bears

Equanimeous St. Brown, Bears

Chase Claypool, Bears

The Bears receivers took some tough injury blows against the Jets, as Mooney, St. Brown, and Claypool all couldn’t finish the game due to injuries. We’re still waiting on word for the others, but Mooney appears to have severely injured his ankle and could be out for the season. We’ll need to wait to see how the other two are doing this week.

Allen Robinson, Rams

Robinson couldn’t play in Week 12 due to a foot injury and we learned after the game that he will need to have season-ending surgery. Van Jefferson looks like he may end up being the best of who remains, but this is a situation to avoid unless Matthew Stafford can return.

Rondale Moore, Cardinals

Greg Dortch, Cardinals

Both Moore and Dortch were unable to go in Week 12. Moore is dealing with a groin injury, while Dortch has a thumb injury. With Marquise Brown back along with DeAndre Hopkins, there’s a chance neither slot receiver would have a lot of fantasy appeal, but they could still see usable PPR targets.

Tight ends

Isaiah Likely, Ravens

Likely missed Week 12’s match due to an ankle injury. His replacement, Josh Oliver, despite being behind Mark Andrews on the depth chart, put up a strong fantasy day. With such a weak wide receiver group, the Ravens could continue to get their No. 2 tight end fantasy relevant work.