Will Jordan Love start at QB for Aaron Rodgers the rest of the season?

The Green Bay Packers fought admirably on Sunday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12. The result was still a 40-33 loss that dropped the team to 4-8 on the season. With Super Bowl aspirations seemingly every season under QB Aaron Rodgers, it feels like the tank is out of gas. It’s time to re-fuel and re-tool.

Rodgers sustained multiple injuries in the loss, aggravating his thumb injury while also sustaining injuries to his ribs. He was unable to finish the game and QB Jordan Love was thrown into the fire. Love didn’t lead a come-from-behind victory drive or anything. He did go 6/9 for 113 yards and a TD in a short sample size. He connected with rookie WR Christian Watson for a 63-yard catch-and-run.

So what should the Packers do?

If Rodgers is out, Love will be the starting QB no matter what it seems. It also doesn’t feel like Rodgers needs to force it at this point. The Packers’ playoff chances are fading at 4-8 and they’d need to be perfect the final five games of the season just to maybe sneak in. After that, can the team even make some noise? Anything is possible. The 2010 Packers made the playoffs as the Wild Card team and won the Super Bowl. This is NOT the 2010 Packers by any stretch.

Green Bay’s best move is to let Love start the final five games to see how he fares. You’re likely not winning five games in a row with Rodgers anyway. He hasn’t been anything close to the QB he’s been his career. You get an extended look at Love and whether or not he can be the answer if Rodgers is traded or retires. Love can also build some chemistry with young receivers like Watson and Romeo Doubs if he can get back on the field.