Najee Harris ruled out with abdominal injury in Week 12 vs. Colts

Update: Harris has been ruled out with an abdominal injury. Benny Snell and Anthony McFarland will be the main backs to finish out this Monday night affair.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris has been dealing with an injury in this game against the Colts. The exact injury is unknown, but he did appear to be limping as he walked back to the locker a few minutes before halftime with the Steelers in the red zone.

Harris has 10 carries for 35 yards and a touchdown, with one reception for four yards. He had been dealing with a foot injury early in the season, but this injury remains unknown.