Josh Jacobs injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Chargers

The Las Vegas Raiders have won back-to-back games in overtime. The most recent win came against the Seattle Seahawks. Running back Josh Jacobs put on an absolute clinic on the ground carrying the ball 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns. This included the 86-yard touchdown he had in overtime to win the game for Las Vegas. Even more impressive, Jacobs did it while apparently dealing with a calf strain. He is expected to get in little to no work in practice this week ahead of Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs is not expected to practice much, if at all this week because of his calf strain, per sources. He’ll get around-the-clock treatment in hopes of playing Sunday against the #Chargers. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Jacobs had a lot of doubters leading up to the fantasy football season, and he has proved all of them wrong. He was expected to be overshadowed in the offense by new teammate Davante Adams, but Jacobs is still getting plenty of run in the offense, as evidenced by his huge game last week. If Jacobs is active, you will still start him against the Chargers, even with this calf strain. If he is unable to play on Sunday, there is no need to look at Zamir White or Ameer Abdullah. Even if they are going to see an uptick in usage due to his absence, it isn’t enough to count on in an important matchup leading to the fantasy football playoffs.