Jarvis Landry returns to practice ahead of Week 9 vs. Ravens on MNF

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry was back at practice on Thursday ahead of his team’s Monday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Landry hasn’t played since October 2 after sustaining an ankle injury.

Before he was sidelined, Landry had amassed 168 yards over 15 receptions in four games, including one 114-yard game against the Atlanta Falcons. He’ll return to a different quarterback, as the Saints have replaced Jameis Winston with Andy Dalton in the starting spot.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

If Landry is able to play this weekend, we can expect to see him get some targets as one of the best wide receivers on the team. Rookie Chris Olave leads the team in receiving yards this season, as the only first-string WR to stay healthy for the majority of 2022 thus far. Olave will continue to see targets, but backup Tre’Quan Smith, who has pulled into third on the receiving yards statistics board, may see a decrease in snaps with Landry back on the field.