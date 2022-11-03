Michael Thomas headed to IR with dislocated toe, out for rest of 2022 season

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas has already missed a bulk of the 2022 campaign with a foot injury and his season may officially be over.

The Saints announced on Thursday that Thomas is undergoing toe surgery and is being placed on injured reserve. Head coach Dennis Allen indicated that he expects the All-Pro wideout to miss the remainder of the season.

After missing the majority of the 2020 season and the entirety of the 2021 season with an ankle injury, Thomas returned with the high hopes of re-establishing himself as one of the NFL’s premier pass catchers. He was productive through the first three games of the 2022 campaign, catching 16 targets for 171 receiving yards, and three touchdowns. However, the injury bug struck again as a foot injury would sideline him for the next five games. And now another season has been lost for the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year.

This is yet another major blow for a Saints offense that has been ravaged by injury. Fellow veteran receiver Jarvis Landry has missed significant time as well as quarterback Jameis Winston. Rookie wideout Chris Olave has led the team in receiving through eight games.