Cam Akers expected to return to practice ahead of Week 9

Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers is expected to return to practice this week ahead of Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Akers hasn’t played since Oct. 9 for “personal reasons,” as designated by the team.

Reports of tension between the running back and the Rams’ leadership have swirled for months, with Akers unhappy with the lack of run formations and playing time. Head coach Sean McVay was frustrated with the lack of production from the run game.

Raheem Morris went more in depth into what happened with Cam Akers than we've heard from inside the building:



“We had a disagreement with Cam and our system. He stepped away from the building a little bit, and now you’ve got to invite him back into the fold." — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) November 3, 2022

After the trade deadline came and went Tuesday and Akers was still in Los Angeles, the two parties appear to have come to some sort of mutual understanding that prompted Akers’ return to practice.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Darrell Henderson Jr. leads the Rams in rushing, but that’s not even saying all that much — Henderson doesn’t have 200 yards this season as we enter Week 9. The Rams are simply not leaning on their ground game this season, which appeared to be part of the reason for Akers’ tense relationship with the staff in L.A.

If Akers plays — and he might, as McVay won’t rule him out — he’s not exactly a lock for fantasy lineups. Unless something changes in both his level of play and the Rams’ play-calling, it doesn’t look like this division in opinion will repair itself anytime soon.