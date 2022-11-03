Austin Ekeler limited on Thursday ahead of Week 9 vs. Falcons

The Los Angeles Chargers star running back Austin Ekeler was limited on Thursday with an abdomen injury. Ekeler was injury free on Wednesday, so this appears to be a new injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport said the team was just being cautious with their star running back, so it appears there’s still a good chance he plays this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 9

Ekeler has been awesome this season and his backups aren’t going to give us that same production. So far this season Ekeler has 84 rushing attempts for 380 yards and 5 touchdowns. He’s added a tremendous 53 receptions on 61 targets for 357 yards and three more touchdowns. He’s truly a fantasy football dynamo.

So, you start Ekeler as long as he’s active, but if he’s out, you look to Sony Michel as the lead back with Joshua Kelley on I.R. at the moment.