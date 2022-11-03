Brandin Cooks is inactive for Week 9 vs. Eagles on TNF

The Texans announced Week 9 inactives and WR Brandin Cooks is officially inactive for their matchup against the Eagles. Cooks is currently not happy with his team after they couldn’t get a trade done before the deadline. The Texans receiver appeared poised to move on to another team and likely better situation on Tuesday. Unfortunately for him, his contract made him tough to trade.

Cooks didn’t practice Tuesday or Wednesday, making it difficult for him to be ready even if he wanted to play. Now that he isn’t, the Texans receiving crew is extremely thin, as their two best receivers are out. Nico Collins is also out due to a groin injury.

Their absence leaves Phillip Dorsett as the likely “WR1,” but it also leaves things wide open for another receiver to step up. Chris Moore will fill the slot role with Dorsett on the outside. The other outside receiver will likely be Tyron Johnson, but he could share that work with someone called up from the practice squad. All in all, this is a situation to avoid, but if you’re desperate, I would expect Dorsett to see a lot of targets in a game the Eagles should get a substantial lead.