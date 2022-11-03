Texans vs. Eagles inactives: Who is not playing in Week 9

The Houston Texans host the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday Night Football. Kickoff will start at 8:15 p.m. ET and streamed via Amazon Prime Video. On paper, this game appears to be one of the biggest mismatches you could see in Week 9. The Eagles are 7-0 and the only undefeated team in the league, while the Texans are 1-5-1 and have the 29th ranked point differential in the league at -5.4 compared to the Eagles, who rank 2nd overall at +11.1.

We don’t have the official inactives report yet as it is released an hour and a half before kickoff, but we already have a good idea of who will be out this week for each team. We will get the full list around 6:45 p.m. ET, but for now, here is what we know.

The Eagles have ruled out defensive tackle Jordan Davis and cornerback Josiah Scott. Davis has been put on I.R., so will miss 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The rookie has been solid in run defense. Scott is a backup/nickel corner, so they’ve lost some depth there. But overall, the Eagles look fairly healthy at the moment.

The Texans will be without starting wide receiver Nico Collins due to a groin injury. Also out, starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins, backup safety Grayland Arnold, backup linebacker Neville Hewitt, and backup offensive lineman Justin McCray.

They also have three questionable players in starting wide receiver Brandin Cooks, starting linebacker Christian Harris, and starting nickel cornerback Desmond King.

Cooks’ situation is complicated in that he’s not really dealing with an injury, but instead is angry with the organization after he wasn’t traded on Tuesday. He hasn’t practiced since and his status is very much up in the air.