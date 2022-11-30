Jaylen Warren practices in full on Wednesday for Week 13 vs. Falcons

Wednesday update: Warren was able to get in a full practice. All signs point to him being able to play this week. Najee Harris was unable to practice on Wednesday with his oblique injury. If Harris can’t go, Warren would likely get the start.

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren returned to practice on Wednesday after missing last week’s game with a hamstring injury. This is great timing for his return, as Steelers RB Najee Harris is questionable after sustaining an abdominal injury in Monday night’s game.

Steelers’ RB Jaylen Warren told reporters that doctors have cleared him to return from his hamstring injury and he expects to be able to play Sunday vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 30, 2022

The Steelers face the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Before his injury, Warren’s role on the Steelers offense was growing. He added 75 all-purpose yards against the Eagles and 77 against the Saints, and we can expect to see that growth continue as long as he returns to full health before Sunday.

With Harris questionable and Jeremy McNichols on IR, Warren could easily be the Steelers’ RB1 in Sunday’s matchup against the Falcons. Fantasy managers should keep an eye on Harris’ injury reports, as Warren could be a good option to start this weekend. The Falcons defense is allowing 4.4 yards per carry to opposing teams.