David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Texans

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku won’t practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Scott Petrak. Njoku returned from a high ankle sprain recently and missed practice time last week to a different knee injury.

Njoku also made the game-winning touchdown reception against the Buccaneers last week and it was an amazing one-handed catch. Since he was able to finish the game last week, he should have a chance of playing this week against the Texans,

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Njoku has good upside at a position that doesn’t score many fantasy points. If he starts, he’s worth starting on your fantasy teams in a good matchup this week.