David Njoku injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Texans

We break down the news that David Njoku has a knee injury. What it means for Week 13 and beyond.

By DKNation Staff
Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the Browns beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium.&nbsp; Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku won’t practice on Wednesday due to a knee injury, per Scott Petrak. Njoku returned from a high ankle sprain recently and missed practice time last week to a different knee injury.

Njoku also made the game-winning touchdown reception against the Buccaneers last week and it was an amazing one-handed catch. Since he was able to finish the game last week, he should have a chance of playing this week against the Texans,

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Njoku has good upside at a position that doesn’t score many fantasy points. If he starts, he’s worth starting on your fantasy teams in a good matchup this week.

