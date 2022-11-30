Justin Fields unsure if he’ll play in Week 13 vs. Packers

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields is dealing with an AC joint injury in his non-throwing shoulder that made him miss Week 12’s matchup. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Fields didn’t lean one way or the other for his status in Week 13. He did say he was uncertain if he would be able to go or not, per Chris Emma.

Fields says he does feel better than he did last week, but will need to be able to practice and be ready to play. The good news is that Fields is supposed to get in a limited practice today, per Adam Hoge. That at least has him on track.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Fields was blowing up fantasy-wise before his injury and the hope is that he can return to that when he returns. There is some fear that he might need to curtail his running with this injury, but the hope is they won’t put him back out there if he’s not 100%.