Raheem Mostert injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. 49ers

Week 13 is upon us. The Miami Dolphins are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers in a non-conference game. This could be the Mike McDaniel revenge game, but it is also the Raheem Mostert revenge game. If he is able to be active, that is. Mostert is dealing with a knee injury that caused him to miss the team’s Week 12 game. The good news is that heading into Week 13, McDaniel is saying that Mostert is progressing well and could play this week.

Mike McDaniel thinks Raheem Mostert (knee) is in a good spot. He could have even played last week. But it would have been a bit risky. — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Mostert has played in 10 games for the Dolphins. He has 118 carries for 543 yards and three touchdowns and has added 17 receptions on 26 targets for 119 yards and another touchdown through the air. Mostert was supposed to be the team’s lead back this season but hasn’t been able to run away with the job. Jeff Wilson Jr. was acquired at the trade deadline and has been eating into Mostert’s workload. If Mostert is active, you will likely start him, but I would downgrade your outlook for him with the presence of Wilson and a tough matchup. If Mostert is out, start Wilson Jr. in his absence.