Aaron Jones injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bears

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones had a limited practice on Wednesday ahead of his team’s rivalry matchup on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. Jones has been on and off the injury report a few times this year, and he’s currently dealing with shin and glute injuries.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Jones’ fellow RB, AJ Dillon, was also limited in practice on Wednesday with a leg injury. Dillon and Jones are the only two running backs listed on the Packers’ depth chart, and with QB Aaron Rodgers questionable, as well, the Packers are facing a shrinking roster as they prepare for the Bears game on Sunday.

Jones currently leads the team in rushing yards with 821 for the season, averaging 68.4 yards on the ground per game. He also has 304 receiving yards. These injuries could be bad news all around for a struggling Packers offense, but we’ll keep an eye out for further updates.