Deebo Samuel injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Dolphins

We have made it to Week 13 of the NFL season. In a game full of revenge scenarios, the San Francisco 49ers will host the Miami Dolphins. As San Francisco got into the practice week on Wednesday, a familiar face popped up on the injury report. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel was limited in practice with a hamstring issue. We have seen this issue pop up before, but have still seen him play on Sundays. Still, it is an injury worth watching throughout the week.

49ers' Wednesday practice situation, in summary:



NO PRACTICE

Charles Omenihu (knee irritation)

Christian McCaffrey (knee irritation)

Elijah Mitchell (IR likely)



LIMITED

Deebo Samuel (hamstring)

Arik Armstead (foot/ankle)

Spencer Burford (ankle) — will test in warmups — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Samuel has been a versatile part of the 49ers' offense. He is used as a wideout and as a running back as San Franciso tries to get him into space. This has, unfortunately, seen him take a step back in the yardage department as Jimmy Garoppolo has started targeting Brandon Aiyuk more. Samuel has 511 yards and two touchdowns receiving, while Aiyuk has 652 yards and six touchdowns. Either way, the upside is there, so if he is active, you will likely start him. If Samuel is inactive, Aiyuk will likely just get that much more work in the offense and should still be started.