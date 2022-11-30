Kadarius Toney injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Bengals

The Kansas City Chiefs’ newest wide receiver, Kadarius Toney, did not practice on Wednesday ahead of the Chiefs’ matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Toney joined the Chiefs in early November and appeared in three games before missing Kansas City’s Week 12 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams with a hamstring injury.

It's a 14-player injury report for the #Chiefs, though probably only one player in danger of missing the game vs. #Bengals: WR Kadarius Toney, as KC remains cautious.



A great sign to see S Juan Thornhill and LG Joe Thuney listed as full participants. https://t.co/5NOIOBCEFC — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Toney has made a significant impact in just one game for the Chiefs this season, so the fantasy implications shouldn’t be too widespread. JuJu Smith-Schuster is also questionable, but the Chiefs have such a deep wide receiving group that Patrick Mahomes won’t be short on options.

Toney was a popular fantasy pick after his 90-yard, one-touchdown performance against Jacksonville, but managers should handle him carefully. This hamstring issue has been plaguing him all season.

With Toney out and Smith-Schuster questionable, we can expect Justin Watson, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, and TE Travis Kelce to see the majority of targets on Sunday.