Najee Harris injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Falcons

We break down the news that Najee Harris is dealing with an abdomen injury. What it means for Week 13 and beyond.

By TeddyRicketson
Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers runs the ball against Bobby Okereke #58 of the Indianapolis Colts during the second quarter in the game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 28, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us and will see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons. Last week they played the Indianapolis Colts and came away with a close 24-17 win. Unfortunately, they didn’t leave the game healthy. Starting running back Najee Harris left the game with an abdomen injury and could not return. It is estimated that Harris avoided a big injury but could be sidelined this week.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Harris hasn’t been able to re-create his breakout rookie season in 2022. Whether it is due to something with him or the offensive coordinator Matt Canada, he still is having a down year for his projections. Harris has 585 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and has added 142 yards from 29 receptions and two more scores through the air. He has seen an uptick in success recently, as three of his scores have come in the last two games. With a good matchup against the Falcons, if Harris is active, you are likely starting him. If Harris is ruled out, it would come down to Jaylen Warren, Benny Snell or Anthony McFarland. Warren would have the most upside if he is healthy and would be a decent flex play in deeper leagues. If he and Harris are both inactive, pivot to a different team for your running back needs.

