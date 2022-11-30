Najee Harris injury update ahead of Week 13 vs. Falcons

Week 13 of the NFL season is upon us and will see the Pittsburgh Steelers take on the Atlanta Falcons. Last week they played the Indianapolis Colts and came away with a close 24-17 win. Unfortunately, they didn’t leave the game healthy. Starting running back Najee Harris left the game with an abdomen injury and could not return. It is estimated that Harris avoided a big injury but could be sidelined this week.

#Steelers RB Najee Harris, who was ruled out of Monday night's game with an abdominal injury, did not suffer a major injury, sources say. His status this week is up in the air, and he'll be reevaluated as the practice week goes on. But no significant injury is good news. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2022

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

Harris hasn’t been able to re-create his breakout rookie season in 2022. Whether it is due to something with him or the offensive coordinator Matt Canada, he still is having a down year for his projections. Harris has 585 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and has added 142 yards from 29 receptions and two more scores through the air. He has seen an uptick in success recently, as three of his scores have come in the last two games. With a good matchup against the Falcons, if Harris is active, you are likely starting him. If Harris is ruled out, it would come down to Jaylen Warren, Benny Snell or Anthony McFarland. Warren would have the most upside if he is healthy and would be a decent flex play in deeper leagues. If he and Harris are both inactive, pivot to a different team for your running back needs.