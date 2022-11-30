Matthew Stafford won’t play in Week 13 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams starting quarterback Matthew Stafford remains in concussion protocol and won’t play this week, per Kayla Burton. Stafford missed last week and two weeks before due to two concussions suffered in Week 9 and Week 11.

Head coach Sean Mcay didn’t seem interested in seeing if Stafford could get through protocols in time to play this week, saying that it was “safe to say” that Stafford wouldn’t play this week. It very much appears that Stafford could end up being shut down for the season.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

There really are no fantasy players in the Rams passing game at this point. With Bryce Hopkins or John Wolford starting, the receivers have little fantasy appeal and the quarterbacks even less. Kyren Williams is someone who might be worth a flex play this week after Josh Jacobs completely ran over the Seahawks, but he’s the only dart throw I’d play this week.