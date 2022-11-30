James Washington designated to return from IR ahead of Week 13 vs. Colts

The Dallas Cowboys will open wide receiver James Washington’s 21-day practice window, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Washington was on injured reserve due to a broken foot suffered in preseason. He’ll have the 21 days to return to the active roster.

He will join WR1 CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and Noah Brown. He will mix in with Brown as the No. 3 receiver, but will likely need to earn a bigger role as he gets back up to speed.

Fantasy football implications for Week 13

The Cowboys fantasy options center around Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard,and Dalton Schultz. At this point there isn’t much fantasy upside past that group, but Michael Gallup has shown some flashes of production.

Washington should help their offense out, but his fantasy value will be sporadic due to his place on the depth chart. He will need to win a big target share quickly or have injuries ahead of him.